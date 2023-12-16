How to Watch the South Florida vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
The NC State Wolfpack (10-0) hope to continue a 10-game winning streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack's 80.3 points per game are 22.1 more points than the 58.2 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.2 points, NC State is 10-0.
- South Florida's record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 80.3 points.
- The Bulls average 66.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 56.7 the Wolfpack allow.
- South Florida has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.
- NC State is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- The Bulls shoot 40.1% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Wolfpack concede defensively.
- The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Bulls concede.
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Vittoria Blasigh: 15.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%
- Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Romi Levy: 6.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Texas
|L 76-44
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 81-35
|Yuengling Center
|12/10/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 105-75
|Yuengling Center
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/20/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Massimino Court
