The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) hit the court against the South Florida Bulls (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida Stats Insights

This season, South Florida has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ramblers sit at 323rd.

The Bulls put up 5.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Ramblers give up (69.6).

South Florida is 4-0 when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Florida scored 3.6 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (74.8).

In 2022-23, the Bulls gave up 7.1 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (76.4).

South Florida made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule