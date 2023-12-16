How to Watch South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) hit the court against the South Florida Bulls (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Southern vs Tulane (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Rice vs Northwestern State (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Clemson vs Memphis (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
South Florida Stats Insights
- This season, South Florida has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ramblers sit at 323rd.
- The Bulls put up 5.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Ramblers give up (69.6).
- South Florida is 4-0 when it scores more than 69.6 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Florida scored 3.6 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (74.8).
- In 2022-23, the Bulls gave up 7.1 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (76.4).
- South Florida made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMass
|L 66-56
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida State
|W 88-72
|FLA Live Arena
|12/12/2023
|UAPB
|W 104-86
|Yuengling Center
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/22/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/29/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Yuengling Center
