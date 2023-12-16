Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Orange County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 16
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wekiva High School at Rockledge High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Rockledge, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Moore High School at Father Lopez High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at Fort White High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Fort White, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
