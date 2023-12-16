How to Watch the North Florida vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
The Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Florida vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Ospreys put up 20.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Wildcats give up (51.5).
- North Florida is 3-7 when it scores more than 51.5 points.
- Kansas State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.6 points.
- The Wildcats record 76.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 68.3 the Ospreys allow.
- When Kansas State scores more than 68.3 points, it is 7-1.
- North Florida is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 76.0 points.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 47.0% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Ospreys give up.
- The Ospreys shoot 42.6% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Wildcats allow.
North Florida Leaders
- Kaila Rougier: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)
- Jayla Adams: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
- Lyric Swann: 11.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71)
- Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 56.9 FG%
- Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 84-65
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Coppin State
|W 49-43
|Physical Education Complex
|12/13/2023
|Piedmont
|W 105-66
|UNF Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/29/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|UNF Arena
