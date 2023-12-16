The Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys put up 20.1 more points per game (71.6) than the Wildcats give up (51.5).

North Florida is 3-7 when it scores more than 51.5 points.

Kansas State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.6 points.

The Wildcats record 76.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 68.3 the Ospreys allow.

When Kansas State scores more than 68.3 points, it is 7-1.

North Florida is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 76.0 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 47.0% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Ospreys give up.

The Ospreys shoot 42.6% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Wildcats allow.

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)

11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61) Jayla Adams: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Lyric Swann: 11.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71)

11.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (25-for-71) Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 56.9 FG%

8.4 PTS, 56.9 FG% Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Schedule