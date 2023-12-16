Nicholas Paul will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Calgary Flames meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Prop bets for Paul are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nicholas Paul vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul's plus-minus this season, in 17:26 per game on the ice, is -14.

In seven of 31 games this year Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Paul has a point in nine games this season (out of 31), including multiple points three times.

Paul has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 31 games played.

Paul's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Paul has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 31 Games 2 13 Points 1 9 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

