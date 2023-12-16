The New Mexico Bowl will feature the New Mexico State Aggies squaring off against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

New Mexico State is averaging 28.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 57th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 36th, giving up 21.8 points per game. Fresno State ranks 71st with 378.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 73rd with 385.1 total yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Bowl Game Odds

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Key Statistics

New Mexico State Fresno State 426.5 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.4 (72nd) 385.6 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.1 (71st) 201.6 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.2 (118th) 224.9 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.3 (29th) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (16th) 11 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (17th)

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 2,915 yards, completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 862 yards (61.6 ypg) on 158 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Star Thomas has piled up 643 yards on 111 carries, scoring four times.

Jonathan Brady's leads his squad with 613 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 57 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 545 yards, finding the end zone 10 times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Eli Stowers has a total of 346 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 32 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene leads Fresno State with 2,586 yards on 251-of-380 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Malik Sherrod is his team's leading rusher with 152 carries for 877 yards, or 73.1 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well. Sherrod has also chipped in with 35 catches for 181 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Elijah Gilliam has totaled 375 yards on 93 carries with five touchdowns.

Erik Brooks has registered 54 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 694 (57.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 86 times and has five touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has recorded 630 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 51 receptions.

Mac Dalena has racked up 497 reciving yards (41.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

