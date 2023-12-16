2024 NCAA Bracketology: Miami (FL) March Madness Odds | December 18
Can we expect Miami (FL) to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Miami (FL)'s upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3500
How Miami (FL) ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-2
|1-0
|23
|24
|41
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL)'s best wins
Miami (FL)'s best win of the season came in a 79-68 victory on November 17 against the Georgia Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in the RPI. Matthew Cleveland led the charge versus Georgia, dropping 18 points. Next on the team was Nijel Pack with 16 points.
Next best wins
- 91-83 over Kansas State (No. 66/RPI) on November 19
- 88-72 at home over UCF (No. 86/RPI) on November 10
- 84-77 at home over La Salle (No. 171/RPI) on December 16
- 62-49 at home over Notre Dame (No. 176/RPI) on December 2
- 86-80 at home over Florida International (No. 297/RPI) on November 13
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Miami (FL)'s quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Miami (FL) is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hurricanes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.
- The Hurricanes have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Miami (FL) is playing the 133rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- The Hurricanes have 16 games left against teams over .500. They have 18 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Reviewing Miami's upcoming schedule, it has six games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Miami (FL)'s next game
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. Stonehill Skyhawks
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Miami (FL) games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.