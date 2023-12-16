How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the Baylor Bears (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in eight in a row.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (FL) vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes' 73.9 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears allow.
- When it scores more than 55.1 points, Miami (FL) is 8-0.
- Baylor has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.
- The Bears average 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes give up (52.9).
- Baylor has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 52.9 points.
- Miami (FL) is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.
- The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (35.3%).
- The Hurricanes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.6 higher than the Bears have given up.
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Jasmyne Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Lazaria Spearman: 8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|W 74-68
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|NJIT
|W 87-43
|Watsco Center
|12/8/2023
|DePaul
|W 75-70
|Watsco Center
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/28/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Watsco Center
