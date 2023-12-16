Saturday's game features the No. 10 Baylor Bears (8-0) and the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) squaring off at Frost Bank Center (on December 16) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for Baylor.

The Hurricanes' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 75-70 victory against DePaul.

Miami (FL) vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (FL) vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 70, Miami (FL) 66

Other ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 29, the Hurricanes beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 35) in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-68.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Miami (FL) has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 79) on December 8

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 156) on November 26

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 226) on November 12

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 227) on November 24

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lazaria Spearman: 8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 21.0 points per game (posting 73.9 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and conceding 52.9 per outing, 21st in college basketball) and have a +168 scoring differential.

