Lightning vs. Flames December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Elias Lindholm and Steven Stamkos are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Calgary Flames meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Flames Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSSUN,ESPN+
Lightning Players to Watch
- Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov has recorded 30 assists and 20 goals in 30 games. That's good for 50 points.
- Brayden Point is a key contributor for Tampa Bay, with 33 total points this season. In 31 games, he has scored 13 goals and provided 20 assists.
- This season, Stamkos has 14 goals and 16 assists for Calgary.
- In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy's record stands at 5-4-0 on the season, allowing 25 goals (2.9 goals against average) and compiling 231 saves with a .902% save percentage (36th in the league).
Flames Players to Watch
- One of the top contributors this season for Calgary, Nazem Kadri has 22 points in 30 games (eight goals, 14 assists).
- Blake Coleman has chipped in with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).
- Lindholm's total of 19 points is via seven goals and 12 assists.
- Daniel Vladar (4-4-2) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .879% save percentage ranks 63rd in the NHL.
Lightning vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|21st
|2.97
|Goals Scored
|3.32
|11th
|26th
|3.43
|Goals Allowed
|3.55
|29th
|12th
|31.5
|Shots
|30.2
|19th
|11th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|19th
|28th
|12.09%
|Power Play %
|29.41%
|3rd
|9th
|82.98%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.79%
|18th
