The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-12-5) visit the Calgary Flames (11-14-5), who have dropped four straight, on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning are 4-6-0 while putting up 25 total goals (five power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.7%). They have conceded 32 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we pick to bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Flames 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-105)

Flames (-105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Lightning vs Flames Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 14-12-5 overall and 2-5-7 in overtime matchups.

Tampa Bay has 11 points (3-0-5) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Lightning registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Tampa Bay finished 0-3-2 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 19 games (14-2-3, 31 points).

In the 12 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 14 points after finishing 6-4-2.

In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 9-8-1 (19 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Lightning finished 5-4-4 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 10th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.97 21st 29th 3.55 Goals Allowed 3.43 26th 20th 30.2 Shots 31.5 12th 19th 31.2 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 3rd 29.41% Power Play % 12.09% 28th 18th 79.79% Penalty Kill % 82.98% 9th

Lightning vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

