Saturday's NHL matchup between the Calgary Flames (11-14-5) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (14-12-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta is projected to be a close outing. The Flames have -110 moneyline odds to win against the Lightning (-110) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Flames Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 16 of 31 times.

The Flames have been victorious in five of their 12 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (41.7%).

The Lightning have been an underdog in 16 games this season, with seven upset wins (43.8%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Calgary is 5-9 (winning 35.7% of the time).

Tampa Bay has a record of 7-10 in games when sportsbooks list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 6-4 5-5-0 6.3 2.80 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.80 3.30 3 11.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-7 3-7-0 6.4 2.50 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.50 3.20 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

