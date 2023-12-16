How to Watch the Lightning vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Calgary Flames on Saturday, December 16, with the Flames having lost four straight games.
Tune in for the Lightning-Flames game on BSSUN and ESPN+.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Flames Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.
- The Lightning's 103 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|30
|20
|30
|50
|41
|25
|0%
|Brayden Point
|31
|13
|20
|33
|11
|10
|44.1%
|Steven Stamkos
|28
|14
|16
|30
|16
|5
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|31
|10
|17
|27
|18
|11
|51.4%
|Victor Hedman
|29
|5
|22
|27
|22
|5
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames concede 3.4 goals per game (103 in total), 28th in the league.
- The Flames have 89 goals this season (3.0 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Flames have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Flames have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nazem Kadri
|30
|8
|14
|22
|22
|21
|47.9%
|Blake Coleman
|30
|9
|11
|20
|14
|20
|44%
|Elias Lindholm
|30
|7
|12
|19
|10
|20
|55.6%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|30
|10
|8
|18
|9
|6
|37.3%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|30
|7
|10
|17
|27
|13
|-
