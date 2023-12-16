The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Calgary Flames on Saturday, December 16, with the Flames having lost four straight games.

Tune in for the Lightning-Flames game on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Lightning vs Flames Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 30th in NHL play.

The Lightning's 103 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 30 20 30 50 41 25 0% Brayden Point 31 13 20 33 11 10 44.1% Steven Stamkos 28 14 16 30 16 5 50% Brandon Hagel 31 10 17 27 18 11 51.4% Victor Hedman 29 5 22 27 22 5 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames concede 3.4 goals per game (103 in total), 28th in the league.

The Flames have 89 goals this season (3.0 per game), 19th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flames have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flames have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.

Flames Key Players