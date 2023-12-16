Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Lowry tallied 17 points in his last game, which ended in a 124-116 loss versus the Bulls.

In this piece we'll dive into Lowry's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 11.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.2 Assists 4.5 4.1 3.4 PRA -- 17.9 19.2 PR -- 13.8 15.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Bulls

Lowry has taken 7.2 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Lowry is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lowry's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 113.5 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bulls are 25th in the league, conceding 45.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have allowed 27.8 per game, 26th in the NBA.

The Bulls are the worst team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 39 17 3 3 4 0 1 11/20/2023 27 8 5 6 2 0 0 11/18/2023 32 8 3 5 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.