Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 124-116 loss to the Bulls (his last action) Butler produced 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Butler, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.5 21.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 4.9 Assists 6.5 4.7 6.1 PRA -- 31.4 32.1 PR -- 26.7 26



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Butler has made 6.7 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.9% of his team's total makes.

Butler's Heat average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are 12th in the league, allowing 113.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Bulls have conceded 45.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have allowed 27.8 per contest, 26th in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 36 20 6 7 0 0 0 11/20/2023 29 16 3 6 0 0 1 11/18/2023 33 25 3 2 2 0 1

