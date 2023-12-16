In Hillsborough County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jesuit High School at Bartow High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16

2:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Bartow, FL

Bartow, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant High School at Carrollwood Day School