Jimmy Butler, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Bulls - December 16
When the Miami Heat (14-11) and Chicago Bulls (10-16) square off at Kaseya Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, Jimmy Butler will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI
Heat's Last Game
The Bulls beat the Heat, 124-116, on Thursday. Coby White poured in a team-high 26 points for the Bulls, and Jaime Jaquez had 22 for the Heat.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaime Jaquez
|22
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Jimmy Butler
|20
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Martin
|17
|11
|4
|0
|0
|3
Heat vs Bulls Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Butler's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 4.7 assists and 5.3 boards per game.
- Jaquez is posting 13.0 points, 2.8 assists and 3.6 boards per contest.
- Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 9.8 points, 4.1 assists and 4.0 boards per game.
- Duncan Robinson puts up 15.0 points, 2.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Kevin Love's numbers for the season are 8.9 points, 2.5 assists and 6.7 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|18.5
|4.3
|4.6
|0.5
|0.1
|0.5
|Caleb Martin
|15.5
|6.2
|3.1
|0.4
|0.4
|1.7
|Jaime Jaquez
|16.8
|3.5
|3.6
|0.7
|0.2
|1.1
|Kevin Love
|10.0
|7.2
|3.1
|0.6
|0.2
|1.8
|Kyle Lowry
|11.6
|4.2
|3.4
|1.2
|0.4
|2.3
