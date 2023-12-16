As they prepare for a matchup with the Chicago Bulls (10-16), the Miami Heat (14-11) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 at Kaseya Center.

The Bulls beat the Heat 124-116 on Thursday when they last played. In the Bulls' win, Coby White recorded 26 points (and added seven rebounds and 11 assists), while Jaime Jaquez scored 22 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bam Adebayo C Out Hip 22.3 9.9 3.9 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Haywood Highsmith SF Out Back 6.5 2.7 1.5 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Illness 10.3 2.7 3.1 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5.0 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 1.5 1.0 0.0

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot)

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

