The Miami Heat (14-11) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (10-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is 216.5.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 216.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In 14 games this season, Miami and its opponents have gone over 216.5 combined points.

The average point total in Miami's matchups this year is 224.6, 8.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat's ATS record is 11-14-0 this season.

This season, Miami has been favored 15 times and won 11, or 73.3%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Heat have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 14 56% 112.8 222.5 111.8 225.3 220.5 Bulls 20 76.9% 109.7 222.5 113.5 225.3 220.2

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total five times.

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in 11 games when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 14 games on the road.

The Heat score only 0.7 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Bulls give up (113.5).

Miami has a 7-6 record against the spread and a 9-4 record overall when putting up more than 113.5 points.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 11-14 1-5 12-13 Bulls 11-15 3-5 16-10

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Heat Bulls 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.7 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-1 9-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 7-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-3

