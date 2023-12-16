The Miami Heat (14-11) play the Chicago Bulls (10-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Bulls 109

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Heat (- 4.5)

Heat (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-6.3)

Heat (-6.3) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.9

The Heat (11-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 44% of the time, 1.7% more often than the Bulls (11-15-0) this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Chicago is 3-5 against the spread compared to the 1-5 ATS record Miami puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Miami's games have gone over the total 48% of the time this season (12 out of 25), less often than Chicago's games have (16 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 11-4, while the Bulls are 5-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are scoring 112.8 points per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 111.8 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

Miami is grabbing just 41.1 rebounds per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 42.1 boards per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Heat rank 10th in the NBA with 26.4 dimes per contest.

Miami ranks sixth in the NBA with 12.4 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 14.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Heat rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.2%. They rank 11th in the league by sinking 12.9 threes per contest.

