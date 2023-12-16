The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. SMU matchup.

Florida State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-3.5) 147.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-3.5) 145.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. SMU Betting Trends

Florida State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Seminoles games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.

SMU has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Mustangs games have hit the over.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Bookmakers rate Florida State considerably higher (66th in the country) than the computer rankings do (101st).

The Seminoles have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +20000 at the start of the season to +30000.

Florida State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

