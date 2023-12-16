The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

Florida State Stats Insights

This season, the Seminoles have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.

Florida State is 4-2 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Seminoles are the 194th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 51st.

The Seminoles average 78.0 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 63.4 the Mustangs give up.

Florida State has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State put up 71.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged in road games (68.5).

In 2022-23, the Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.4.

Florida State drained 6.4 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule