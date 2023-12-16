2024 NCAA Bracketology: Florida State March Madness Odds | December 18
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Florida State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
How Florida State ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-5
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|117
Florida State's best wins
In its best win of the season, which took place on November 21, Florida State beat the Colorado Buffaloes (No. 86 in the RPI) by a score of 77-71 in overtime. Jalen Warley, as the top point-getter in the win over Colorado, posted 19 points, while Jamir Watkins was second on the squad with 18.
Next best wins
- 83-75 over UNLV (No. 194/RPI) on November 20
- 94-67 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 200/RPI) on November 10
- 94-67 at home over Central Michigan (No. 212/RPI) on November 13
Florida State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Florida State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.
- Based on the RPI, the Seminoles have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Florida State has to manage the 24th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Seminoles have 22 games left on the schedule, with 20 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and one game against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- When it comes to FSU's upcoming schedule, it has 22 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Florida State's next game
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Florida Ospreys
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV Channel: ACC Network
