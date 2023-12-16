The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at MassMutual Center. The game airs on ESPNU. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts Venue: MassMutual Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -9.5 146.5

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

In six of 10 games this season, Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to total more than 146.5 points.

The average total in Florida Atlantic's contests this year is 154.9, 8.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Owls have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Florida Atlantic has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

The Owls have played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Florida Atlantic.

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 6 60% 85.4 161.6 69.5 134.2 147.9 Saint Bonaventure 2 22.2% 76.2 161.6 64.7 134.2 136.6

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The Owls average 85.4 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 64.7 the Bonnies give up.

Florida Atlantic has a 7-2 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 7-3-0 3-1 6-4-0 Saint Bonaventure 5-4-0 0-1 5-4-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Saint Bonaventure 17-0 Home Record 11-4 11-3 Away Record 2-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

