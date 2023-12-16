The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Florida A&M matchup.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Florida A&M has won two games against the spread this season.

The Rattlers have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Iowa has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

Hawkeyes games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.