Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) taking on the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) at 4:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-69 win, as our model heavily favors Iowa.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 83, Florida A&M 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida A&M vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-14.1)

Iowa (-14.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Iowa's record against the spread this season is 2-7-0, and Florida A&M's is 2-2-0. A total of six out of the Hawkeyes' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Rattlers' games have gone over.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers have been outscored by 12.0 points per game (posting 69.7 points per game, 287th in college basketball, while conceding 81.7 per contest, 350th in college basketball) and have a -84 scoring differential.

Florida A&M loses the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It records 35.4 rebounds per game, 234th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 40.3.

Florida A&M hits 4.6 three-pointers per game (349th in college basketball), 4.8 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc (234th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 39.5%.

Florida A&M and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Rattlers commit 12.7 per game (250th in college basketball) and force 12.4 (157th in college basketball).

