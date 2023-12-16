The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) take on the Mercer Bears (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

This season, FGCU has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 219th.

The Eagles put up an average of 68.9 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bears give up.

When it scores more than 73.1 points, FGCU is 2-2.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU scored 77.8 points per game at home last season, and 66.1 away.

The Eagles gave up 70.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 on the road.

FGCU made more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (33.2%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule