How to Watch FGCU vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) take on the Mercer Bears (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- This season, FGCU has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 219th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 68.9 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bears give up.
- When it scores more than 73.1 points, FGCU is 2-2.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- FGCU scored 77.8 points per game at home last season, and 66.1 away.
- The Eagles gave up 70.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 on the road.
- FGCU made more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (33.2%).
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/5/2023
|New College of Florida
|W 87-54
|Alico Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 77-57
|Williams Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Enmarket Arena
|12/22/2023
|Florida Memorial
|-
|Alico Arena
