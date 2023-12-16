Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Duval County, Florida today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Westside High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palatka High School at Bishop Snyder High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.