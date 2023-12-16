The Miami Heat, with Duncan Robinson, face the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on December 14, Robinson posted 11 points in a 124-116 loss versus the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Robinson, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.0 15.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.7 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.1 PRA -- 20.6 21.3 PR -- 17.7 18.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.3



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Robinson has made 5.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.1% of his team's total makes.

Robinson is averaging 7.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Robinson's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bulls are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 113.5 points per game.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 45.6 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.8 assists per game, the Bulls are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bulls are the worst team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 27 11 2 3 3 0 0 11/20/2023 30 22 2 2 6 0 0 11/18/2023 35 17 3 7 4 0 0

