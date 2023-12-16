Can we count on Brayden Point scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Point stats and insights

  • In nine of 31 games this season, Point has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • Point averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:50 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:58 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:27 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:45 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.