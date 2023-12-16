Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 16?
Can we count on Brayden Point scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Point stats and insights
- In nine of 31 games this season, Point has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Point averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:50
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.