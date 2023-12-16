Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are upon us, with four games involving teams from the CUSA on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the postseason action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 2:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs 5:45 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs 2:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks 1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!