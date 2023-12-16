The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to build on a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -13.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Bethune-Cookman and its opponents have scored more than 154.5 combined points just once this season.

Bethune-Cookman's games this season have had an average of 149.8 points, 4.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Bethune-Cookman has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Bethune-Cookman has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Wildcats have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +725 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bethune-Cookman has an implied victory probability of 12.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 3 37.5% 86.8 165.6 67.7 138.7 147 Bethune-Cookman 1 14.3% 78.8 165.6 71 138.7 144.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

The Wildcats' 78.8 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 67.7 the Mastodons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 5-3-0 0-1 5-3-0 Bethune-Cookman 3-4-0 0-2 3-4-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne Bethune-Cookman 9-6 Home Record 8-5 7-8 Away Record 3-13 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.