The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) will meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Rasheed Bello: 15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Anthony Roberts: 14.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Eric Mulder: 5.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank 11th 88.4 Points Scored 78.6 108th 116th 67.6 Points Allowed 71 178th 311th 29.8 Rebounds 34.5 130th 330th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 11.6 37th 17th 10.2 3pt Made 6.8 239th 105th 14.7 Assists 12.9 205th 35th 9.6 Turnovers 14.1 318th

