Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alachua County, Florida has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santa Fe HS at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.