Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Saint Johns County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nease HS at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Bolles School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palatka High School at Pedro Menendez High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
