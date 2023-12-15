Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Putnam County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Putnam County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palatka High School at Pedro Menendez High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
