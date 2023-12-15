Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Pinellas County, Florida today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gibbs High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL Conference: 4A - District 11

Conference: 4A - District 11
How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Mooney High School at Admiral Farragut Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Fivay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Hudson, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian School at Shorecrest Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL Conference: 3A - District 6

Conference: 3A - District 6
How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lake High School at Gulf High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: New Port Richey, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Clearwater, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Seminole High School - Seminole at Osceola Fundamental High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

Location: Seminole, FL

Seminole, FL Conference: 5A - District 9

Conference: 5A - District 9
How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater High School at Dunedin High School