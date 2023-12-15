Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Pinellas County, Florida today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gibbs High School at Lakewood High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
  • Conference: 4A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Mooney High School at Admiral Farragut Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Fivay High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Hudson, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian School at Shorecrest Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
  • Conference: 3A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lake High School at Gulf High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: New Port Richey, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Clearwater, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seminole High School - Seminole at Osceola Fundamental High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Seminole, FL
  • Conference: 5A - District 9
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater High School at Dunedin High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Dunedin, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

