In Pasco County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wesley Chapel High School at Sunlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wiregrass Ranch High School at Pasco High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Dade City, FL

Dade City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Fivay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Hudson, FL

Hudson, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lake High School at Gulf High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater