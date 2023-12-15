Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Palm Beach County, Florida today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grandview Preparatory School at Lake Worth Christian High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach, FL Conference: 2A - District 14

2A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Village Academy High School at Cardinal Newman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dreyfoos High School at Trinity Christian Academy- Lake Worth

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lake Worth, FL

Lake Worth, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pope John Paul II High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School