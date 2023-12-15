Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Orange County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 14

12:01 AM ET on December 14 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge HS at Apopka High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15

5:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Apopka, FL

Apopka, FL Conference: 7A - District 4

7A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at Lake Nona High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Conference: 7A - District 9

7A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Winter Park HS at Boone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Community High School at Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at Windermere Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Windermere, FL

Windermere, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at Windermere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Windermere, FL

Windermere, FL Conference: 7A - District 5

7A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East River High School at University High School - Orlando

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dr. Phillips High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Buena Vista High School at Altamonte Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Altamonte Springs, FL

Altamonte Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Orangewood Christian School