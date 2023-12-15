Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Miami-Dade County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monsignor Edward Pace High School at Immaculata-La Salle High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15

5:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sagemont High School at Mater Lakes Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Norland High School at Christopher Columbus High School