Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Miami-Dade County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monsignor Edward Pace High School at Immaculata-La Salle High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sagemont High School at Mater Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Norland High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
