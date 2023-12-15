The Boston Celtics (18-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-7) on December 15, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Magic.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Orlando has compiled a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Celtics are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 14th.

The Magic put up an average of 114 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 108.9 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.9 points, Orlando is 12-2.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic average 119.8 points per game at home, 13.3 more than away (106.5). Defensively they concede 106.9 per game, 4.6 fewer points than on the road (111.5).

Orlando allows 106.9 points per game at home, and 111.5 away.

This year the Magic are picking up more assists at home (26.8 per game) than on the road (23.4).

