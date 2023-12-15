The Orlando Magic (16-7) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Boston Celtics (18-5) at TD Garden on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Magic earned a 104-94 victory over the Cavaliers. Paolo Banchero's team-high 20 points paced the Magic in the victory.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6 Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 11.4 3.4 4

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Calf)

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Live Stream:

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5.5 222.5

