Magic vs. Celtics December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
At TD Garden on Friday, December 15, 2023, the Boston Celtics (15-4) host the Orlando Magic (14-5) in a matchup of the top two squads in the Eastern Conference at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Magic vs. Celtics Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Magic Games
- December 11 at home vs the Cavaliers
- December 6 at the Cavaliers
- December 8 at home vs the Pistons
- December 2 at the Nets
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero generates 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Magic.
- On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Cole Anthony gets the Magic 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Magic are getting 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.
- Moritz Wagner is putting up 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 63.1% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum posts 27.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown puts up 21.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 5.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick White averages 14.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.9 boards.
- Al Horford posts 7.6 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Magic
|116.7
|Points Avg.
|114.9
|107.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.9
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.