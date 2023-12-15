At TD Garden on Friday, December 15, 2023, the Boston Celtics (15-4) host the Orlando Magic (14-5) in a matchup of the top two squads in the Eastern Conference at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero generates 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Magic.

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony gets the Magic 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are getting 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.

Moritz Wagner is putting up 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 63.1% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posts 27.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jaylen Brown puts up 21.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 5.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White averages 14.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.9 boards.

Al Horford posts 7.6 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Magic vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Magic 116.7 Points Avg. 114.9 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 47.3% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.5% Three Point % 35.6%

