Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Leon County, Florida today, we've got the information below.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leon High School at Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
FAMU High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
