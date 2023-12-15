Jalen Suggs plus his Orlando Magic teammates face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Suggs produced 12 points in a 104-94 win against the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Suggs' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.1 12.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 2.8 Assists -- 2.7 2.4 PRA -- 18.3 17.6 PR -- 15.6 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Suggs has made 4.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.3% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' opponents, the Celtics, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.9.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 108.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

The Celtics give up 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the league.

The Celtics are the third-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.7 assists per game.

Giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 28 10 4 1 3 0 1

