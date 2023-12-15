The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd's 86.4 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 70.9 the Dolphins give up.

Marshall has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Jacksonville has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.4 points.

The Dolphins put up 6.0 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Thundering Herd allow (73.6).

When Jacksonville totals more than 73.6 points, it is 1-1.

Marshall is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.

The Dolphins are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Thundering Herd allow to opponents (46.1%).

The Thundering Herd's 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.4 higher than the Dolphins have given up.

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 19.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

19.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jalisa Dunlap: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Sana'a Garrett: 4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.5 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.5 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Jacksonville Schedule