The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, take on the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 104-94 win over the Cavaliers (his last game) Wagner produced 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.6 23.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.8 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.6 PRA -- 30 33.7 PR -- 26.3 29.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Wagner has made 7.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.4% of his team's total makes.

Wagner is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Wagner's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.9.

The Celtics allow 108.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

Allowing 42.7 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are third in the league, giving up 23.7 per contest.

Conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Franz Wagner vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 35 17 8 6 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.