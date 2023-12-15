How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the only matchup on the Bundesliga slate today, Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach take the pitch at Borussia-Park.
Coverage of all Bundesliga action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen is on the road to face Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Borussia Monchengladbach (-105)
- Underdog: Werder Bremen (+235)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.