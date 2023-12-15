If you live in Brevard County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Merritt Island High School at West Shore JrSr High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on December 15

6:50 PM ET on December 15 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palm Bay High School at Melbourne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gateway High School at Rockledge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Rockledge, FL

Rockledge, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Okeechobee High School at Bayside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL Conference: 5A - District 13

5A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cocoa High School at Viera High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eau Gallie High School at Satellite High School