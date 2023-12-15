Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you live in Brevard County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Merritt Island High School at West Shore JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Bay High School at Melbourne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway High School at Rockledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rockledge, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Okeechobee High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cocoa High School at Viera High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eau Gallie High School at Satellite High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Satellite Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
